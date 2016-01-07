SINGAPORE Jan 7 Singapore-based aircraft
leasing company BOC Aviation Pte IPO-BOCA.HK ordered 30 Airbus
Group A320 narrow-body jets at the end of December as
it ramps up its fleet ahead of a $3 billion initial public
offering in Hong Kong.
BOC Aviation, an arm of Bank of China Ltd, said
the deal covers 12 current-generation A320s and 18 upgraded
A320neo planes. The A320s, like Boeing Co's 737s, are
mostly used for short-haul flights.
At list prices the order would be worth just over $3
billion, although customers typically receive a discount.
Aircraft lessors like BOC Aviation are raising funds and
expanding fleets to tap into growing demand from airlines around
the world that are seeking to lower fixed costs.
BOC Aviation said as of Dec. 31 it had commitments to buy
241 aircraft, with a portfolio of 270 owned and managed planes
operated by 62 airlines worldwide.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Bank of China has hired
investment banks Goldman Sachs and BOC International as joint
sponsors for the BOC Aviation listing. The IPO, set to be the
world's biggest by an aircraft lessor, is expected in second
quarter 2016, people familiar with the matter said.
Separately, rival CDB Leasing, owned by state-controlled
China Development Bank, plans to raise $1 billion in another IPO
set for the second-quarter 2016, the people said.
