PARIS Jan 13 Airbus aims to deliver slightly
more aircraft this year than the 629 jets handed over to
customers in 2014, the chief executive of the planemaking unit
of Airbus Group said on Tuesday.
The planemaker also said it is targeting a book-to-bill
ratio above 1, suggesting strong demand.
"Regarding orders, I have still set a very challenging
target for (sales chief) John Leahy," Airbus unit CEO Fabrice
Bregier said at the planemaker's annual press conference.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)