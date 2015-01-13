TOULOUSE, France Jan 13 European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday that it won 1,796 gross aircraft orders before cancellations in 2014, up 11 percent from the previous year and ahead of U.S. arch-rival Boeing's tally of 1,550.

This gave Airbus a 54 percent share of the market for commercial jetliners last year. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)