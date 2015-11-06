PARIS Nov 6 European planemaker Airbus
said it won 910 plane orders in the first 10 months of the year,
boosted by China Aviation Supplies Holding Company's decision to
firm up an order for 30 A330-300s in October.
Excluding cancellations, net orders totaled 850 aircraft in
the period from January to October, Airbus said on its website
on Friday.
Airbus delivered 49 aircraft last month, including 37
A320-family jets, six A330s, four A350 XWBs and two A380
superjumbos. This took total deliveries so far this year to 495
jetliners for 81 customers, Airbus said.
