MOBILE, Ala., April 8 The sales chief at EADS unit Airbus said on Monday the aircraft maker can sell 750 jets this year, confirming the top end of a 700-750 sales range the company has previously announced.

"I'm still standing by my target of 750 planes sold this year," said John Leahy, chief operating officer for customers. He added that he expected "a good year but not a great year in terms of orders" in 2013. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Mobile, Alabama; Editing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)