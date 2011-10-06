* Net orders 1,038 in Jan-Sept
* Maintains 2011 order lead over Boeing
(Adds details, background)
PARIS Oct 6 Airbus sold fewer planes than
Boeing in September but maintained a strong advantage
over its U.S. rival in the first nine months of the year after
setting the pace in the market for narrowbody jets, company data
showed on Thursday.
The European planemaker said it sold 23 aircraft last month,
bringing its order total for the year to 1,179 passenger jets.
Net orders, adjusted for cancellations, stood at 1,038.
Boeing sold 530 aircraft between Jan. 1 and Sept. 27, and
net orders after cancellations stood at 425 aircraft, according
to its latest data. Sales included 46 new orders booked in late
September.
Airbus scored a commercial success this year with a revamped
version of its A320 narrowbody jetliner, offering airlines fuel
savings from 2015.
But analysts say Boeing is expected to bounce back in the
order race after agreeing to carry out a similar engine upgrade
on its best-selling 737 plane.
Competition between the two models dominates the aircraft
industry and sales in the roughly 150-seat category are
predicted to reach $2 trillion over 20 years.
Sales have so far held up despite fears of a new recession,
driven by growth in emerging markets and a long-awaited move by
U.S. carriers to renew inefficient fleets.
Airbus said earlier it had finalised an order for 110 jets
from Australia's Qantas , including 78 of the revamped
A320neo jetliners. The deal is likely to be reflected in the
next monthly order announcement for October.
The EADS subsidiary said it had delivered 374
aircraft in the first nine months of the year, including 16 A380
superjumbos. Delivery is the point at which airlines and
lessors pay the bulk of the aircraft's agreed price.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)