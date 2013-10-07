BARCELONA, Spain Oct 7 Airbus could
sell more than 1,200 aircraft in 2013 after exceeding its
previous full-year goal of at least 1,000 in the first nine
months, sales chief John Leahy said on Monday.
Speaking at an industry conference shortly after Airbus
secured a significant breakthrough in Japan, Leahy confirmed
that the European company had been striving for around 1,200
orders.
"We have an internal target of 1,200 but I think we could
even do a little better than that," Leahy said.
Airbus posted 1,112 orders between January and September.
Airbus parent EADS said in July it expected at least 1,000
Airbus orders in 2013. Industry sources have said the company is
aiming for something closer to 1,200 orders.
Leahy said no formal new target had been set.