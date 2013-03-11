ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 The sales chief of
European planemaker Airbus hinted on Monday at imminent orders
worth over $10 billion for A320neo passenger jets, saying
cumulative orders for the revamped jet would probably top the
2,000 mark by the end of March.
Airbus has so far sold 1,878 of the latest fuel-saving
member of its single-aisle medium-haul jet family.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy also told the ISTAT
aircraft financing conference that the wide-body A350, the
planemaker's newest jet, would make its maiden flight in the
summer but not necesssarily before the June 17-21 Paris air
show.