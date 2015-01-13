TOULOUSE, France Jan 13 Airbus clung to the top
spot in commercial plane orders by confirming it outsold Boeing
last year, while failing to close a gap in deliveries that
leaves its U.S. rival as the world's largest plane manufacturer
for the third year running.
The unexpected lead in aircraft orders, which confirms a
Reuters report last week, comes after an unprecedented surge
that saw the planemaker book over 400 plane orders in December.
Airbus said on Tuesday that it won 1,456 net orders in 2014,
down from 1,503 a year earlier but enough to pass Boeing's
total of 1,432.
The Airbus Group unit delivered a company record of
629 aircraft in 2014, up slightly from 626 a year earlier but
lagging behind Boeing's industry high of 723.
Total deliveries by the two plane giants rose 6 percent to a
record 1,352 aircraft, reflecting fleet renewals and the rapid
growth of Asia as an aviation hub. But some analysts say demand
may have peaked as plummeting oil prices - although good for
most airlines - reveal broader economic concerns.
Deliveries of the A320 narrowbody jet family, which
generates much of Airbus's cash, slipped to 490 aircraft from
493 a year earlier but trumped deliveries of the Boeing 737
range, ending a deficit seen between January and November.
Airbus delivered 30 A380 superjumbos, a model whose future
direction has been left uncertain as the company tries to win
sales. Airbus was expected to face questions about its plans for
the world's largest jetliner at a news conference on Tuesday.
