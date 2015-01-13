TOULOUSE, France Jan 13 Airbus clung to the top spot in commercial plane orders by confirming it outsold Boeing last year, while failing to close a gap in deliveries that leaves its U.S. rival as the world's largest plane manufacturer for the third year running.

The unexpected lead in aircraft orders, which confirms a Reuters report last week, comes after an unprecedented surge that saw the planemaker book over 400 plane orders in December.

Airbus said on Tuesday that it won 1,456 net orders in 2014, down from 1,503 a year earlier but enough to pass Boeing's total of 1,432.

The Airbus Group unit delivered a company record of 629 aircraft in 2014, up slightly from 626 a year earlier but lagging behind Boeing's industry high of 723.

Total deliveries by the two plane giants rose 6 percent to a record 1,352 aircraft, reflecting fleet renewals and the rapid growth of Asia as an aviation hub. But some analysts say demand may have peaked as plummeting oil prices - although good for most airlines - reveal broader economic concerns.

Deliveries of the A320 narrowbody jet family, which generates much of Airbus's cash, slipped to 490 aircraft from 493 a year earlier but trumped deliveries of the Boeing 737 range, ending a deficit seen between January and November.

Airbus delivered 30 A380 superjumbos, a model whose future direction has been left uncertain as the company tries to win sales. Airbus was expected to face questions about its plans for the world's largest jetliner at a news conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)