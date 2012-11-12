PARIS Nov 12 European planemaker Airbus won 460 aircraft orders in the first 10 months of the year and made 462 deliveries to airline and leasing customers, it said on Monday.

Net orders in the period from January to October reached 403 after taking into account 57 cancellations, Airbus said.

The planemaker added that it delivered 22 A380 superjumbos in the 10-month period.