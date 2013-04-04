Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
PARIS, April 4 European planemaker Airbus said it won 431 plane orders in the first three months of the year and delivered 144 aircraft to customers.
Adjusted for cancellations, net orders totalled 410 planes in the first quarter, Airbus said on its website on Thursday.
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.