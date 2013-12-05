BRIEF-IAG traffic and capacity rises in February
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
PARIS Dec 5 European plane-maker Airbus, subsidiary of EADS, on Thursday reported 1,314 net orders and 562 deliveries for the January-to-November period.
The gross order figure for the same period was 1,373, with 59 cancellations.
Airbus said it had made 22 deliveries of its double-decker superjumbo A380 but recorded three cancellations for the aircraft.
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cut its 2017 sales forecasts on Friday and its shares tumbled as a tough economic environment forced rivals and clients to fight over every dollar of marketing budgets.
PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.