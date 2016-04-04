PARIS, April 4 Britain's export finance
authority said on Monday that it had referred the use of
overseas agents by European planemaker Airbus to the
country's Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
The move came after Airbus said on Friday that it had
reported "certain inaccuracies" in applications for export
credit guarantees to UK Export Finance (UKEF), part of the UK's
Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.
"UK Export Finance has received information from Airbus
relating to its historical use of overseas agents. UKEF has
referred this information to the Serious Fraud Office," the
department said in an emailed response to a query.
"It will be for the SFO to decide whether any further action
is necessary."
A spokesman for Airbus said it had nothing to add to its
earlier statement disclosing the anomalies, which also said that
some UK export finance for unidentified airlines was temporarily
unavailable.
The SFO declined comment.
