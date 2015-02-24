(Adds shares, quote)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS Feb 24 European planemaker Airbus is
talking to suppliers about the possibility of raising production
of its A320 family of aircraft to 50 jets a month as early as
2017, narrowing a gap with rival Boeing, a senior
industry source said on Tuesday.
Airbus has asked suppliers to be ready to adjust to
production of 48 aircraft a month during 2016, rising to 50 a
month in 2017, the source said, asking not to be named.
The increase would stretch an existing target that calls for
46 of the single-aisle jets a month by the second quarter of
2016, up from a current rate of 42. There can be a lag between
supplier schedules and aircraft production.
A spokesman for Airbus declined to comment ahead of Airbus
Group annual results due to be released on Friday.
Airbus jet division Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier last
month declared the supply chain "stable" in a sign of potential
output hikes, but acknowledged differences between sales and
production teams about when to take the next step.
He promised a decision by June.
Another industry source said it was not a matter of 'if' but
'when' Airbus would increase output despite analyst warnings
that the commercial aerospace cycle has peaked, which have
helped to push down aerospace stocks.
Airbus shares ended the day down 1.9 percent at 51.9 euros.
Boeing fell 2.3 percent on Monday.
"We think if you look forward there are increasingly too
many aircraft going into the market," aerospace analyst Nick
Cunningham of UK-based Agency Partners said.
"Production rates are rising so what is already creating a
bit of stress in Asia and Europe will get progressively worse as
time goes on."
Raising output involves an orchestrated effort by hundreds
of suppliers just as the planemaker embarks on the delicate task
of switching to a revamped A320, starting late 2015.
Airbus and Boeing have been battling for market share
between their best-selling models since announcing fuel-saving
upgrades earlier this decade.
Boeing has announced plans to raise production of its 737
model to 52 a month in 2018 from 42 now. It plans to reach 47 a
month in 2017. Industry sources say it has started consulting
suppliers on whether they could eventually handle 58 a month.
The medium-haul jets are a significant source of cash for
both companies.
Airbus is also reviewing production of the larger A330,
which faces competition from Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
It makes 10 A330s a month and plans to trim this to nine.
Analysts believe it could have to cut to as few as six.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan and Jane
Merriman)