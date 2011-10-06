PARIS Oct 6 Australian airline Qantas said on Thursday that it had finalised an order for 110 single-aisle Airbus planes following a commitment for the aircraft signed in August.

The carrier announced a firm order for 78 of Airbus' next generation A320neo jets, along with 32 A320 planes, adding that it will decide on which engine to use with the planes at a later date.

