BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
PARIS Dec 12 Delivery of the first Airbus A350 to Qatar Airways has been rescheduled for December 22, a person familiar with the matter said.
Delivery of the newest European passenger jet, originally scheduled for Dec 13, was postponed by the airline earlier this week for an undisclosed reason.
Airbus declined to comment. Qatar Airways was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Geert De Clercq)
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.