(Recasts with Airbus confirmation)
PARIS Dec 12 Airbus said on Friday that the
delivery of the first Airbus A350 to Qatar Airways has been
rescheduled for December 22.
The handover of Europe's first mainly carbon-composite jet,
originally scheduled for December 13, had been postponed by the
airline earlier this week, triggering speculation of a repeat of
cabin problems which had delayed delivery if its first A380.
But scheduling problems appeared to have played a part.
Confirming an earlier Reuters report, Airbus said in a media
invitation that the delivery ceremony would go ahead in Toulouse
on December 22 and would include a preview flight.
Airbus has pledged to deliver the first A350, developed at a
cost of some $15 billion to compete with the Boeing 787
Dreamliner, by the end of the year.
