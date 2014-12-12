(Recasts with Airbus confirmation)

PARIS Dec 12 Airbus said on Friday that the delivery of the first Airbus A350 to Qatar Airways has been rescheduled for December 22.

The handover of Europe's first mainly carbon-composite jet, originally scheduled for December 13, had been postponed by the airline earlier this week, triggering speculation of a repeat of cabin problems which had delayed delivery if its first A380.

But scheduling problems appeared to have played a part.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, Airbus said in a media invitation that the delivery ceremony would go ahead in Toulouse on December 22 and would include a preview flight.

Airbus has pledged to deliver the first A350, developed at a cost of some $15 billion to compete with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, by the end of the year. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Geert De Clercq)