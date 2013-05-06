DUBAI May 6 Qatar Airways is in talks with Airbus to buy between 10 and 15 of the European planemaker's A330 passenger jets following the grounding of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, the airline's chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Airline industry regulators grounded Boeing's 787 in January due to battery faults.

Qatar Airways returned the aircraft to service last week but the problems have caused delivery schedule delays that prompted Qatar Airways to consider buying more A330s, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in an interview.

"We are talking to Airbus about A330s to fill in the gap that the Dreamliner delays have caused Qatar Airways... Anywhere between 10 and 15 (aircraft)," Baker said. "It's a new order."