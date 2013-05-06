* Qatar Airways looking to buy 10-15 A330 jets - CEO
* Deal to be finalised before Paris Air Show in June
* Emirates chief says will replace large share of 777 fleet
with 777X
By Matt Smith and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, May 6 Qatar Airways is in talks with
Airbus to buy up to 15 of the European planemaker's
A330 passenger jets, a deal potentially worth $3.6 billion at
list prices, citing production delays to Boeing's 787
Dreamliner aircraft.
"We are talking to Airbus about A330s to fill in the gap
that the Dreamliner delays have caused Qatar Airways ...
Anywhere between 10 and 15 (aircraft)," Chief Executive Akbar al
Baker told Reuters on Monday.
"It's a new order," he said, adding the deal would be
finalised by June's Paris Air Show.
Qatar is among airlines expecting to receive compensation
for delays to the delivery schedule for the 787 caused by a
series of production snags, and for the grounding in January of
Dreamliners already delivered due to battery faults.
Baker said at a press conference in Dubai on Monday that the
airline had to forego $200 million in revenue up until April
2013 because of the grounding. It expects to have all five of
its Dreamliners which were delivered before the grounding back
in service with modified batteries before the end of May.
"We have already spoken to them. We are done," he said on
the topic of compensation, declining to provide further details.
Airbus is benefiting from a revival in sales of the A330
since the 787 encountered production delays even though Boeing
plans to bring out a new 320-seat stretched 787 that it believes
will eclipse the A330's appeal.
"The 787 should be an A330 killer but it is late and the
penalty payments (from Boeing to airlines) are coming straight
to Airbus in the form of new A330 sales," said an aerospace
analyst at the Teal Group consultancy in a recent interview.
Boeing is looking for a prominent customer like Qatar to
launch the stretched Dreamliner, code-named 787-10X, which it
believes will appeal to airlines that do not need the range of
other new jets but want the lower fuel costs of the 787's
lightweight design.
Analysts say Airbus has breathed new life into the A330 by
playing up its availability and reliability, while discounting
the price to ensure total ownership costs come in below the 787.
Qatar's decision to look at more A330s does not mean it will
ignore the 787-10X, a design concept which Baker has praised for
promising low seat-mile costs, but highlights the tough battle
being fought between old and new technology at the smaller end
of the widebody jet market.
777X ORDERS
At the larger 'mini-jumbo' end of that market, rival Gulf
airline Emirates said on Monday it would replace a
major part of its 777 fleet with Boeing's new 777X offering.
"It'll be a large order," the airline's president Tim Clark
told reporters, without specifying the number of planes he plans
to order.
Fast-growing Gulf carriers are expected to be the first and
biggest customers for Boeing's latest offering, which has been
presented to customers around the world.
Emirates is the largest 777 customer with a fleet of 175
jets.
"I'm not saying we'll be buying 175 of them (777X) but we
need to replace (the 777s) from 2017," said Clark.
He added that Emirates would be looking at both the 8X and
the 9X version of the 777X. The 350-seat 777-8X is expected to
be the world's longest-range jetliner.
Gulf airlines are expanding their reach globally, ordering
more planes and forging alliances with other carriers.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways took a 24 percent stake in
India's Jet Airways in April for $379 million, while
Baker said on Monday Qatar Airways would like to cooperate with
India's biggest domestic carrier Indigo.
"We hope that on the level of the management we will begin
talking to them," Baker said. "I don't want to talk about
stakes. I don't have so much money to buy stakes in airlines."