PARIS, July 3 Airbus unveiled on Monday a corporate restructuring intergarating its executive management team under Chief Executive Tom Enders, confirming a Reuters report last week.

The company said it would now have a single corporate headquarters in Toulouse, France, while Fabrice Bregier would be its first group-wide chief operating officer and president of its commercial aircraft division.

"Airbus will benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency," it said in a statement.

Reuters reported last week that the shake-up would see Airbus's globe-trotting sales team, best known for contesting leadership of the jetliner market with Boeing, report directly to Enders. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)