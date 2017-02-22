PARIS Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker
Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve
on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by
delays last year.
One of the big challenges this year for the group will be
ramping up production and moving from the A320ceo to the neo
model, managers said.
"It won't be a walk in the park. The challenges on engine
front are still there. Pratt & Whitney has to make a huge effort
to further improve," Airbus CEO Tom Enders said after the group
reported 2016 results.
Airbus is aiming to increase production of its A320 family
jets to 60 per month by mid-2019, chief operating officer
Fabrice Bregier confirmed on Wednesday.
On the troubled A400M programme, Enders said Airbus had sent
a letter to buyers today asking for help to mitigate what he
described as "unacceptable" losses.
He said Airbus expected to deliver over 20 of the military
transporters this year, barring any unexpected problems.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)