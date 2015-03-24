PARIS, March 24 RwandAir, the national flag
carrier of the Republic of Rwanda, has signed a memorandum of
understanding for two A330 aircraft, European planemaker Airbus
said on Tuesday, in a deal worth around $500 million based on
list prices.
RwandAir's A330s will be delivered in the second half of
2016 and will be equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 772B engines,
Airbus said.
"Rwanda's flagship carrier will deploy the new A330 aircraft
on medium- and long-haul routes from their Kigali home base to
long-haul destinations throughout Europe, the Middle East and
Asia," the division of Airbus Group said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)