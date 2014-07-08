July 8 British regulators have arrested and
questioned four former and current employees of an Airbus
unit that operates in Saudi Arabia, as part of a probe
into corruption in the country, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday, citing sources.
The daily quoted people familiar with the investigation as
saying that UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had questioned two
employees at GPT Special Project Management, the Airbus unit
that provides communications and intranet services for the Saudi
National Guard. The other two were former employees, the sources
said. (on.ft.com/1oysNpC)
Airbus and SFO could not immediately be reached by Reuters
for a comment.
Britain's SFO had almost two years ago launched a criminal
probe into allegations that Airbus's then-parent, European
defence group EADS, bribed Saudi Arabian officials to win a
communications contract worth $3.3 billion. (reut.rs/1lRLrGk)
A spokesman for the SFO said there had been some arrests
over the weekend but declined to comment on the number of people
held. He neither confirmed nor denied whether the arrests were
related to an investigation into the Airbus unit.
Airbus told the FT that it understood that four employees
had been recently "interviewed under caution" as part of a wider
SFO investigation into its unit, but could not at the moment add
anything to its previous statement on the matter.
