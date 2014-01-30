PARIS Jan 30 European aerospace company Airbus
Group expects to cut 815 million euros ($1.1 billion)
in costs through its three-year restructuring plan, which will
see 5,800 job losses across Europe, the French CFDT union said
on Thursday.
The company, which is due to publish results for 2013 on
Feb. 26, had no immediate comment.
Most of the cost savings, or 574 million euros, will be at
its space business, formerly Astrium, while the remaining 241
million will come from its defence division, according to the
union, confirming a report on latribune.fr business news
website.
The figures were given during a European works council
meeting in Toulouse, where Airbus Group is headquartered, on
Monday, CFDT coordinator Didier Hacquart said, adding that 40
percent of the savings would come from combining the space and
defence activities.
"There is total incomprehension," the CFDT said in a
statement on Thursday. "We can only be astonished by
management's pessimistic vision and lack of ambition, that sees
business declining over 2014-18."
Airbus Group, which changed its name from EADS on Jan. 1, is
combining and shrinking its defence and space activities to
adjust to severe European spending cuts.
The company last month said it would cut jobs in France,
Spain and Britain, although the axe is expected to fall most
heavily in Germany.
Shares in the company were little changed at 1405 GMT.