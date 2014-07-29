TOKYO, July 29 Skymark Airlines Inc has cancelled its order for six A380 aircraft from European plane maker Airbus Group NV, the chief executive of the Japanese company said on Tuesday.

Shinichi Nishikubo, speaking to reporters at Japan's transport ministry, said his company was unable to get financing to buy the aircraft, adding that Skymark would negotiate the cancellation fee with Airbus. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)