TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Skymark Airlines Inc said on Tuesday that it is in discussions with Airbus Group NV about adjusting its order for A380 airplanes.

Industry sources told Reuters earlier that Skymark, the European planemaker's only Japanese customer, is preparing to cancel an order for six A380 superjumbo jets worth more than $2 billion. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)