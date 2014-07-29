LONDON, July 29 British engine maker Rolls-Royce
said on Tuesday the termination of the Skymark Airlines
order for six A380 planes would shave 0.5 percent off
the total size of its order book, a reduction of 351 million
pounds ($595.6 million).
Airbus Group NV, which makes the A380, said earlier
on Tuesday it had terminated an agreement to deliver the jets to
Skymark after the Japanese discount carrier struggled to raise
enough cash to pay instalments on the aircraft.
Rolls-Royce was due to supply the engines for the jets and
provide maintenance services once they were in use. The
company's order book stood at 71.4 billion pounds on 31 December
2013.
($1 = 0.5893 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)