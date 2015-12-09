FRANKFURT Dec 9 Airbus Group's defence and space division said it signed a 350 million euro ($384 million) contract to build a spacecraft for the European Space Agency to explore the moons around Jupiter.

The JUICE vessel, an abbreviation of Jupiter icy moons explorer, will launch in 2022 and will cruise for 7.5 years around the Earth, Venus and Mars before reaching the Jovian system around Jupiter, Airbus said on Wednesday.

"JUICE is the first European mission to Jupiter; its overarching theme is the emergence of habitable worlds around gas giants," Airbus said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)