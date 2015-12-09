FRANKFURT Dec 9 Airbus Group's defence
and space division said it signed a 350 million euro ($384
million) contract to build a spacecraft for the European Space
Agency to explore the moons around Jupiter.
The JUICE vessel, an abbreviation of Jupiter icy moons
explorer, will launch in 2022 and will cruise for 7.5 years
around the Earth, Venus and Mars before reaching the Jovian
system around Jupiter, Airbus said on Wednesday.
"JUICE is the first European mission to Jupiter; its
overarching theme is the emergence of habitable worlds around
gas giants," Airbus said in a statement.
