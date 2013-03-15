PARIS, March 15 European aircraft builder Airbus is studying whether to buy a factory in France owned by U.S. supplier Spirit that assembles panels for its future long-range A350 model, a French union representative said.

Owning the plant would allow Airbus to boost its performance, which has been regarded as unsatisfactory, said Francoise Vallin, who represents Airbus workers for the CFE-CGC union.

"This site is struggling to produce in time what is being asked of it... Control must be acquired," said Vallin, who meets regularly with Airbus management to discuss working conditions and other matters.

Airbus, part of European aerospace group EADS,, declined to comment on the possible purchase of the Saint-Nazaire site, which assembles fuselage panels for the central section of the A350 and employs 90 staff.

The new aircraft is expected to make its maiden flight this summer and come into service in the second half of 2014.