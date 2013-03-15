PARIS, March 15 European aircraft builder Airbus
is studying whether to buy a factory in France owned by U.S.
supplier Spirit that assembles panels for its future
long-range A350 model, a French union representative said.
Owning the plant would allow Airbus to boost its
performance, which has been regarded as unsatisfactory, said
Francoise Vallin, who represents Airbus workers for the CFE-CGC
union.
"This site is struggling to produce in time what is being
asked of it... Control must be acquired," said Vallin, who
meets regularly with Airbus management to discuss working
conditions and other matters.
Airbus, part of European aerospace group EADS,,
declined to comment on the possible purchase of the
Saint-Nazaire site, which assembles fuselage panels for the
central section of the A350 and employs 90 staff.
The new aircraft is expected to make its maiden flight this
summer and come into service in the second half of 2014.