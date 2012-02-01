PARIS Feb 1 Discount carrier Spirit Airlines has finalized an order for 75 Airbus narrowbody passenger jets, the planemaker said on Wednesday.

The deal, worth $7 billion a list prices, includes 45 of the European company's revamped A320neo jetliners, which are due to be available later this decade.

It also calls for 30 of the 150-seat current A320 model.

It confirms a tentative agreement first announced at the Dubai air show in November.

Miramar, Florida-based Spirit, which calls itself an "ultra low-cost" carrier, operates more than 150 flights a day.

The company had a stock market debut last May. (Reporting by James Regan, Tim Hepher)