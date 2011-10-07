PARIS Oct 7 Airbus suppliers are ready
to keep up with possible record production of 48-50 narrowbody
jets a month but some of the industry's smallest parts
manufacturers are struggling due to a lending clampdown by
French banks, the head of French aerospace supplier Zodiac
said on Friday.
Airbus, the world's largest civil jet maker ahead of Boeing
, is producing 38 A320-family jets a month from European
plants and aims to increase this to 42 a month by the end of
2012 as global orders defy concerns of an economic slowdown. It
has started gauging the industry's readiness to lift production
to as many as 50 aircraft a month.
Boeing also plans production increases following a slew of
aircraft orders from emerging markets and some U.S. airlines.
