PARIS, July 4 Tunisia's Syphax Airlines has firmed up its provisional order for three Airbus A320neo and three A320ceo narrowbody aircraft, the planemaker said in a statement on Thursday.

The aircraft are worth a total of $576 million based on list prices. They will be powered by engines from the CFM International joint venture of General Electric and Safran.

A provisional order for the aircraft was announced during the Paris Airshow last month.