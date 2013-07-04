BRIEF-Infinity Property and Casualty Q4 net earnings per diluted share $1.95
* Infinity Property and Casualty reports higher net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016
PARIS, July 4 Tunisia's Syphax Airlines has firmed up its provisional order for three Airbus A320neo and three A320ceo narrowbody aircraft, the planemaker said in a statement on Thursday.
The aircraft are worth a total of $576 million based on list prices. They will be powered by engines from the CFM International joint venture of General Electric and Safran.
A provisional order for the aircraft was announced during the Paris Airshow last month.
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy