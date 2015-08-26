PARIS Aug 26 European planemaker Airbus
is delaying the delivery of Russian carrier Transaero
Airline's first A380 superjumbo, an Airbus spokeswoman
said on Wednesday, as the recession-hit Russian economy dents
travel demand in the region.
"The contract is still in place," the spokeswoman said. "We
are looking at rescheduling the delivery of the first plane,
which was planned for this year."
She added that there were no details of the new delivery
schedule.
Bloomberg had earlier cited an Airbus executive as saying
the delivery delay was no big surprise given the turbulence in
the Russian market.
Transaero has ordered four of the superjumbos.
The Airbus spokeswoman said the delay would not affect
Airbus' plans to breakeven on the A380 programme this year.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by James Regan)