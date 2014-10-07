PARIS Oct 7 Prosecutors in the Airbus
insider trading case suffered another setback on Tuesday when a
Paris court rejected the prosecution dossier, a move which could
delay one of France's most keenly awaited corporate trials by up
to two years.
Judges at the Paris criminal court ordered that the dossier
should be sent back to investigating magistrates after defence
lawyers argued that it was flawed.
Lawyers involved in the case said the decision could delay
the trial by anywhere between several months and two years.
The trial, involving allegations of insider trading in the
shares of Airbus Group, formerly known as EADS, had already been
effectively frozen for up to six months after judges on Friday
sought a constitutional ruling on whether it should go ahead.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Chine Labbe; editing by Mark John)