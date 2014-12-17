PARIS Dec 17 France's highest constitutional
body will rule in early 2015 on whether a trial involving
accusations of insider trading at Airbus Group can go
ahead, following complaints by defendants that it would infringe
their basic rights.
Judges in October suspended the trial after defence lawyers
demanded a constitutional review on the grounds that seven
current and former executives, and two former industrial
shareholders, had already been cleared by a regulator.
Before the Constitutional Court can consider the matter,
France's Supreme Court had to agree to refer the request. In a
decision published on Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to do
so, noting that the question was a serious one.
The nine-member Constitutional Court, including former
French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, must give a decision
within three months on whether the trial can proceed.
The current or former managers and former industrial
shareholders are accused of illegally selling shares in what was
then known as EADS, in March 2006, in the knowledge that things
were about to go wrong at Europe's largest aerospace firm.
All deny the charges and argue the trial is unfair because
they were cleared by the AMF regulator in 2009, citing a
European judgment upholding the right not to be tried twice.
Defendants include two former industrial shareholders,
French media group Lagardere and German car firm
Daimler, which reduced their stakes in April 2006.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe and Tim Hepher; Editing by David
Holmes)