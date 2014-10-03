PARIS Oct 3 French judges on Friday suspended an insider trading trial involving the shares of Airbus Group in order to allow a higher court to rule on whether the procedure is constitutional.

The move on day one of the keenly awaited trial came after lawyers for seven current and former Airbus executives as well as two former industrial shareholders argued that the trial should not go ahead because the defenders had been cleared by the stock market regulator in 2009. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)