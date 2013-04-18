PARIS, April 18 Turkish Airlines is
interested in buying Airbus A380 superjumbo and A350 wide-body
aircraft provided the planemaker comes up with "good
opportunities", Chairman Hamdi Topcu told Les Echos newspaper.
Turkish Airlines recently ordered 117 narrow-body passenger
planes from the EADS unit, including 82 firm orders and
options to buy a further 35 aircraft in 2015-2020.
Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Wednesday
during a visit to Turkey that he expected Turkish Airlines to
order A380s eventually, while airline CEO Temel Kotil said he
did not see a need at present.
"We've ordered what the company needs until 2020," Topcu
said. "For beyond that, we are going to finalise all our
purchase plans towards the end of the year.
"But we are still interested in the A380 and the A350. And
if Airbus offers us good opportunities, we will take them,
making decisions in a few days. It depends on Airbus."