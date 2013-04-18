PARIS, April 18 Turkish Airlines is interested in buying Airbus A380 superjumbo and A350 wide-body aircraft provided the planemaker comes up with "good opportunities", Chairman Hamdi Topcu told Les Echos newspaper.

Turkish Airlines recently ordered 117 narrow-body passenger planes from the EADS unit, including 82 firm orders and options to buy a further 35 aircraft in 2015-2020.

Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Wednesday during a visit to Turkey that he expected Turkish Airlines to order A380s eventually, while airline CEO Temel Kotil said he did not see a need at present.

"We've ordered what the company needs until 2020," Topcu said. "For beyond that, we are going to finalise all our purchase plans towards the end of the year.

"But we are still interested in the A380 and the A350. And if Airbus offers us good opportunities, we will take them, making decisions in a few days. It depends on Airbus."