NEW YORK Oct 28 Airbus Group said on
Tuesday it plans to start production at its first U.S. factory
with the larger A321 jetliner instead of the A320 as originally
planned, a move that reflects rising demand for the bigger jet.
Airbus Americas President Barry Eccleston told an audience
in Seattle that the European aircraft maker was switching the
plans for the plant in Mobile, Alabama, to accommodate growth in
orders for the larger plane.
The first one off the line will be the A321ceo, or "current
engine option" in April 2016, with "new engine option" or
A321neos, to follow later, he said, according to the company.
In the year through September, Airbus has booked 311 gross
orders for the A321, including 135 with the current engine
option and 176 for the A321neo with newer engines.
The A321 seats about 185 passengers in a two-class
configuration but can accommodate up to 220 for economy
carriers.
The plane is a rival to the Boeing 737-900 and 737 MAX.
Airlines have been improving their efficiency by "upgauging"
to larger jets that accommodate more people, which lowers the
per-seat cost.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)