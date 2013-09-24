PARIS/DUBAI, Sept 24 Vietnamese low-cost airline
VietJet may place a provisional order for as many as 100 Airbus
medium-haul jets worth up to $10 billion, a source
close to the airline said on Tuesday.
The deal could involve between 92 and 100 A320 or A321
aircraft and if confirmed, would be signed during a visit to
Paris by Vietnam's prime minister this week.
Talks are continuing and a deal has not yet been reached,
sources familiar with the discussions said earlier on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Julien Ponthus in Paris and
Praveen Menon in Dubai, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)