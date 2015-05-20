PARIS May 20 France's defence ministry has
pencilled several hundreds of millions of euros into its latest
defence budget for the possible purchase of four Lockheed-Martin
C130 Hercules military transport planes due to problems
with the rival Airbus A400M, a defence ministry source
said on Wednesday.
The source said a decision on whether to actually make the
purchase would be made before the end of this year.
"We have to address the problem presented to tactical air
transport by the overuse of the Transall and the problems over
deliveries of the A400M," said the source. The Franco-German
C160 Transall is an older military transport plane.
On Tuesday, Airbus ordered engine software checks to be
carried out on A400Ms following a fatal crash of one of the
troop and cargo carriers on May 9.
In April, the French defence procurement agency denied a
report in French aviation magazine Air et Cosmos that it was
considering the purchase of four C130 Hercules airlifters.
