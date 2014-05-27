BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
AMSTERDAM May 27 Airbus Group NV : Comments at AGM * CEO says hopes to sell many more A380s to China * CEO confirms targets profitability improvement each year beyond 2015, gives
no specific number * CEO says will not put Premium Aerotech on the market * CEO says not planning any major M&A activity of 1 billion euros or more
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.