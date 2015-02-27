PARIS Feb 27 Airbus Group will do
everything it can to ensure a new 551 million euro ($618
million) charge for delays on its A400M military airlifter is
the last, its strategy chief said on Friday.
"We are going to do everything necessary so that this means
the matter is settled once and for all," Marwan Lahoud told
France's BFM Business radio.
Airbus said the programme continued to be "closely
monitored".
The charges, which were at the top end of analyst
expectations, follow a management shake-up and come on top of
4.2 billion euros of provisions already taken by the aerospace
group on Europe's largest defence project.
"It could have been a crown of laurels; it is in the process
of becoming a crown of thorns, and we are taking measures to
rediscover the laurels," Lahoud said.
"I am not concerned at all about the future of the aircraft.
The difficulties we have today are difficulties of execution."
On the commercial front, Lahoud reaffirmed that the A380
superjumbo would break even in 2015.
"It's the year when after 15 years of A380 we are going to
start making money. All the company's efforts are focused on the
breakeven of the A380 in 2015," he said.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)