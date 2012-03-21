* Quebec says will do all it can to keep plant open

* Quebec studying options for legal action (Adds quotes)

March 21 Quebec's provincial government said on Wednesday it was considering legal action against both Air Canada and the federal government to ensure the Montreal Aveos maintenance plant that services the airline's planes stays open.

"We will do all, all, all we can to keep the operations open, to see how we can help the workers and the company, and we will examine all the options available, including the possibility of taking legal action against the federal government. We're not closing that door," Liberal Premier Jean Charest told the National Assembly.

Canadian law requires Air Canada to maintain operations and aircraft-overhaul centers in Montreal as well as in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Mississauga, Ontario.

The requirement to maintain the centers were written into law ahead of the privatization in 1988 of what had been a state-owned company.

Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, once the airline's maintenance division, has halted operations and laid off all of its workers, most of whom were employed at three big maintenance centers in Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Sam Hamad, Quebec's economic development minister, told the legislature he had met with representatives of both Aveos and Air Canada on Tuesday and asked what the government could do to keep the plant open.

"We will not stop there. Together with the minister of justice, the attorney-general and the legal team, we are looking at all the options that exist for legal recourse against Air Canada to put pressure on Air Canada as quickly as possible," he told legislators.

Hamad also said he had had talks with the government in the province of Manitoba, where Winnipeg is located.