TORONTO, July 26 Air Canada said on
Thursday that Aveos, its former aircraft maintenance firm, which
sought creditor protection earlier this year, has been unable to
drum up bids for its engine maintenance and airframe maintenance
businesses.
Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, once the airline's maintenance
division, halted operations in March and laid off roughly 2,600
workers, most of whom were employed at maintenance centers in
the cities of Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver.
Last month, Air Canada and Aveos reached an agreement that
both parties said would help facilitate a sale of some of Aveos'
assets. And the airline promised to offer some service contracts
to a buyer of the Aveos assets.
Aveos has been trying to sell its engine, component and
airframe segments independently.
Air Canada said on Thursday despite the concerted efforts
undertaken by Aveos, there were no offers received from parties
willing to buy or restart its engine maintenance business as a
going concern and resume operations at its facility.
The airline said that Aveos has received offers for the sale
of all or certain assets of its components maintenance division
and discussions are ongoing.
The companies had already disclosed last month that the sale
had failed to drum up any bidders for the airframe maintenance
business, which carries out major work like hull repairs, window
replacements, and corrosion treatment as well as related
inspections.
In light of this, Air Canada said it has now identified four
maintenance, repair and overhaul firms to services its fleet of
205 aircraft.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)