TORONTO, Sept 18 Air Canada said on
Thursday it will start charging some economy passengers for
their first checked bag on flights within Canada and to the
Caribbean and Mexico, days after rival WestJet Airlines Ltd
introduced a similar fee.
The new C$25 ($22.73) fee will be paid by customers flying
with Air Canada's cheapest economy tickets, and the airline said
it expects the change will affect about one in five passengers
on domestic flights, or about five percent of its overall
customers.
WestJet introduced a first bag fee for the first time on
Monday, for so-called "Econo" bookings within Canada and between
Canada and the United States. Other international flights,
including Mexico an the Caribbean, are exempt.
Air Canada had charged some economy passengers for their
first checked bag on flights between Canada and the United
States since 2011, but there was no similar fee on domestic
flights.
The shares of both airlines rose on Monday, as analysts said
Air Canada would likely add a fee on domestic flights. Charges
linked to baggage, advance seat selection and other options have
boosted carriers' revenue in recent years.
Air Canada's new fee will apply to bookings made on Thursday
and later, for travel on or after Nov 2.
(1 U.S. dollar = 1.1000 Canadian dollar)
