Oct 12 Air Canada ACa.TO flight attendants must stay on the job until the Canadian Industrial Relations Board has had a chance to review a dispute between the airline and the attendants' union, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. quoted the head of the board as saying on Wednesday.

Minutes earlier, Ottawa asked the CIRB to consider either imposing an agreement on both sides or sending the parties to binding arbitration to resolve a contract dispute. The union had said it was in a position to start strike action just after midnight (0400 GMT) on Thursday

CBC quoted Ginette Brazeau, executive director of the board, as saying the issue centered on essential services and "that suspends job action until the board renders a decision". (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)