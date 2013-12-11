By Tim Hepher and Susan Taylor
Dec 11 Air Canada said on Wednesday it
will purchase up to 109 of Boeing Co's 737 MAX under its
narrow-body fleet renewal plan, a major win for the aircraft
maker and significant shift in supplier for Canada's largest
carrier.
The agreement, which includes 61 firm orders, will replace
Air Canada's existing mainline fleet of Airbus
narrow-body aircraft, the carrier said, confirming an earlier
Reuters report.
The deal marks a substantial competitive victory for Boeing
over Airbus and a rebound on its home turf after Airbus
displaced it at low-cost Mexican airline VivaAerobus in a fierce
contest earlier this year.
Boeing said once finalized, the firm order for the 61 737
MAX aircraft is expected to be worth $6.5 billion at list
prices.
Aircraft are typically sold below the list price, especially
when manufacturers are trying to persuade an airline to switch
suppliers. But major plane makers also have the firepower to cut
attractive deals when necessary on their best-selling aircraft
and still make money.
The deal includes commitments, options and rights on another
48 planes as well as an agreement for Boeing to purchase up to
20 of Air Canada's fleet of 45 Embraer E190
aircraft.
Montreal-based Air Canada's mainline fleet of single-aisle
aircraft includes 41 Airbus A320, 35 A319 and 10 A321 jets,
according to its website, leaving only a handful of Airbus
planes once completed.
"This is a generational decision. This is the plane that
your grandchildren will be flying on," said Chris Murray,
analyst at AltaCorp Capital. "It's a strong vote of confidence
in the 737 MAX."
Airlines rarely switch between different aircraft suppliers
due to the high costs associated with training, maintenance and
parts.
The decision marks the climax to a bruising and widely
watched campaign between the world's dominant plane makers.
Airbus had more orders than its U.S. rival for the first 11
months of the year, but it is difficult to say who will dominate
the 2013 order book as recent deals could sway the balance.
Air Canada said it will be reviewing its options for the
next six months for the remaining 25 Embraer E190 planes.
Industry analysts have said those could be replaced by the
brand-new, domestically produced Bombardier CSeries or Embraer
E2 family.