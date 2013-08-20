BRAMPTON, Ontario Aug 20 Air Canada is
studying Bombardier Inc's new CSeries jetliner
carefully as it focuses on deciding by the end of the year which
narrow-body jets to purchase for its fleet, the airline's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"It's a big, big decision because it's more than 100
airplanes total," CEO Calin Rovinescu told reporters at the
opening of a new operations center near Toronto's Pearson
International Airport.
Bombardier expects the single-aisle CSeries, with up to 160
seats, to make its first test flight sometime in the next few
months and to be in service about a year later.
It is the first all-new narrow-bodied jetliner in decades
and will challenge top-selling Boeing 737 and Airbus
A320 aircraft.
A big purchase by Air Canada would do much to bolster the
CSeries' disappointing order book.
Montreal-based Bombardier had announced 177 firm CSeries
orders by late July, well short of its target of at least 300
firm orders by the middle of next year. It failed to firm up new
business at this summer's Paris Air Show even as its competitors
announced big orders.