BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
TORONTO, March 14 Canada's House of Commons passed a bill overnight to prevent a work stoppage at No. 1 airline Air Canada, sending two separate disputes to binding arbitration, Labor Minister Lisa Raitt said in a statement on Wednesday.
The bill will prevent both a threatened strike by the airline's machinists, and a possible lock out by the airline of its pilots. It must still be passed by the Senate before being signed into law.
"With no prospect of resolution in sight, our government acted to ensure air services are not halted which would in turn harm businesses and travelers alike," Raitt said. (Reporting By Pav Jordan)
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
* PHH-Buyer agreed to buy certain assets and liabilities held by PHH Home Loans and RMR for a cash purchase price of $70 million to be paid to PHH Home Loans Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lS9koR] Further company coverage:
* New Gold Inc says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 million pounds of copper