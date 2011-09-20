(Refiles to broaden distribution, fix spelling of 'grounded' in paragraph 1)

Sept 20 Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO and its 6,800 unionized flight attendants reached a tentative labor agreement on Tuesday, the union said, narrowly side-stepping a strike that could have grounded much of the airline's fleet beginning on Wednesday.

The agreement, reached between Canada's biggest airline and the bargaining committee of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, still has to be ratified by union members. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)